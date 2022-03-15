Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gitlab traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 9002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

