Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

