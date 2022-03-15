GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.25. GH Research shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on GHRS. lifted their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
