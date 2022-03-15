Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Getlink from €16.20 ($17.80) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

