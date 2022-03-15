Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$120.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

