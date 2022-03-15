Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.26. 1,103,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,190. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $42,134,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

