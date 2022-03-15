GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth $218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GAN by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GAN by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

