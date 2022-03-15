GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About GAN (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
