Fyooz Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $100,643.09 and $148,398.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104601 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

