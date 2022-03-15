FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.53) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

