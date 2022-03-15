Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.