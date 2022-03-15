Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $41.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,568,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

