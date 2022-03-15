Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FACT opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FACT. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.