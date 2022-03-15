Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.60.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$196.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$176.22. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

