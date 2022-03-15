FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Senior Officer Sells C$87,400.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,113,519 shares in the company, valued at C$2,864,437.48.

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

