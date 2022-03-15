Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Southern First Bancshares worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

SFST traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,331. The company has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

