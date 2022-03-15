Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 152,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

