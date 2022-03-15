Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$5.34. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 1,160,470 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

