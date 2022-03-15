Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of research firms have commented on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

