Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

FMTX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $395.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

