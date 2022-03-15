Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FNX opened at GBX 156 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.33. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.47).
Fonix Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
