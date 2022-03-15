Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FNX opened at GBX 156 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.33. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.47).

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

