Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIVN. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.