First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000.

Shares of FPL opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

