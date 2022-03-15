First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,641. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

