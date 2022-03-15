First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,535. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.