First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,299. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

