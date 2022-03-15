First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $651,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

