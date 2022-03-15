First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 270 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

NYSE GPN opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

