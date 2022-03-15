First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

MNST opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

