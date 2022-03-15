First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average is $214.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

