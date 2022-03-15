First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 423 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

