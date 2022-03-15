First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $468,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

