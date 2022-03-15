First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $238,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,794,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,579,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

