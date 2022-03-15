First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.18 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

