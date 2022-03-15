Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 13th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.
Shares of FINGF stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23.
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
