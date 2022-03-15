Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Tesla by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $35.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $801.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,239,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $911.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

