Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

FTRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,668. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

