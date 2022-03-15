FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $6.00

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.23 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.