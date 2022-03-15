FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $6.00

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.23 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
