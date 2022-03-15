Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,285.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.