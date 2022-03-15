Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,687. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

