Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 112597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Specifically, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,764 shares of company stock worth $5,767,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

