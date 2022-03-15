Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 555.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,504,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,776 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.