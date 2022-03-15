Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.