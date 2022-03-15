Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

