Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $12.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $163.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.34%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

