F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in F45 Training by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FXLV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

