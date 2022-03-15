F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FXLV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
