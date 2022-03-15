F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FXLV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

