F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

