Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 246,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

