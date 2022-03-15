Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $179.11. 3,475,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,134. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

