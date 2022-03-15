Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 18,616 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

