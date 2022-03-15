Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $408,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,372 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.